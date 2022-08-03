The long road to a veterans bill, paved by Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart gets results.

The former late-night political satirist embarked on a new chapter after his stint at the helm of The Daily Show – advocating for veterans. And so far, it’s been an effective venture.

He travelled to Washington DC and took to the airwaves of Fox News to promote the Pact Act, which provides healthcare to military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits. These pits, which were used by the American military in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of waste products that include plastics, chemicals, paint, petroleum and unexploded artillery, give off toxic fumes. Their usage left thousands of US veterans with lung disease, rare cancers and other ill effects.