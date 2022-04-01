A couple of weeks after the war in Ukraine began, when the devastating atrocities were still so fresh in the mind, I reminded my team of the importance of looking after their mental health more than ever.

As journalists we often need to have that extra layer of resilience when covering news events like terror attacks, conflict and human tragedy.

It is very easy, of course, for me to sit here writing this from the comfort of my own home, as if I am telling you just how hard it is being a video journalist. Woe is me.