The prime minister is facing a growing backlash within his party over his U-turn on junk food. Plans to restrict junk-food promotions inside supermarkets – such as buy one, get one free deals – and to impose a 9pm watershed for TV ads have been shelved for at least a year.

Former Conservative health ministers have condemned this as “un-Conservative” and “extremely shortsighted”. Steve Brine told The Independent that the decision would cost money and would affect the “health and wellbeing of the poorest in society”.

The delay is ostensibly due to the cost of living crisis, with food prices up, energy costs soaring, and households being forced to make impossible decisions. Parents are going without meals so their children can eat; families are denied hot food because they can’t afford to heat things up; and people are having to choose between staying warm and feeding themselves.