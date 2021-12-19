Keir Starmer refused to say that he’s a socialist in an interview with Francis Elliott on Thursday. “What does that mean?” he asked instead. In a way, his inability to do retail politics is almost charming. Having been an MP for a mere six years, he has not yet fully trained himself in the basic arts.

The obvious answer is: “Yes of course.” He has been a member of the Labour Party all his life. In his youth, he was a member of something called the International Revolutionary Marxist Tendency, which produced a magazine called Socialist Alternatives. As a lawyer, he campaigned (unsuccessfully) to change the name of the Haldane Society to the National Society of Socialist Lawyers. As an MP, he served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

What a politician would do would be to say “yes of course,” and then go on to define socialism in such wishy-washy terms, involving applehood and people being nice to each other, that nobody could disagree with it. Starmer went on to do precisely that. Having dodged the initial question, he added: “The Labour Party is a party that believes that we get the best from each other when we come together, collectively, and ensure that we give people both opportunity and support as they are needed.”