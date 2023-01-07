Keir Starmer said “university tuition fees are not working well”, but he refused to repeat his promise to abolish them, in answer to a question after his New Year speech on Thursday. In the speech itself, he said: “We won’t be able to spend our way out of their mess. It’s not as simple as that.”

He is right. The promise to abolish tuition fees, which he said he would “stand by” during the 2020 Labour leadership election, is not the simple matter of social justice that it seems.

This was made clearer by the publication on Friday of figures for Scottish universities, showing that the gap between students from affluent and deprived areas gaining places has widened over the past four years. The SNP government in Scotland abolished tuition fees when it came to power 16 years ago, but it has failed to produce the greater equality of opportunity that its supporters hoped.