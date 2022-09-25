Jump to content

Can Trussonomics work for Britain? Voices has the answers

Our new series brings you perceptive analysis on the prime minister’s economic ideology, exemplified by last week’s controversial mini-Budget, writes Harriet Williamson

Sunday 25 September 2022 21:00
<p>Trussonomics will provide many more opportunities for astute, enaging and high-quality comment from our writers in the near future</p>

Trussonomics will provide many more opportunities for astute, enaging and high-quality comment from our writers in the near future

As a journalist, I sometimes feel like I’ve hit the jackpot for working through an unrelentingly momentous period in history. At other times, I just feel really, really tired – but we shan’t go into that.

Between Partygate, war in Ukraine, the implosion of Boris Johnson’s premiership, the Tory leadership race, the election of Liz Truss as prime minister, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the snowballing cost of living crisis and what looks like the most irresponsible Budget (sorry, “fiscal event”) in my lifetime, 2022 has never provided a dull moment.

On Voices, we rise to every event and seek to bring you the most insightful analysis and opinions on the major stories of the day from a diverse range of perspectives.

