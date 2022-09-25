Can Trussonomics work for Britain? Voices has the answers
Our new series brings you perceptive analysis on the prime minister’s economic ideology, exemplified by last week’s controversial mini-Budget, writes Harriet Williamson
As a journalist, I sometimes feel like I’ve hit the jackpot for working through an unrelentingly momentous period in history. At other times, I just feel really, really tired – but we shan’t go into that.
Between Partygate, war in Ukraine, the implosion of Boris Johnson’s premiership, the Tory leadership race, the election of Liz Truss as prime minister, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the snowballing cost of living crisis and what looks like the most irresponsible Budget (sorry, “fiscal event”) in my lifetime, 2022 has never provided a dull moment.
On Voices, we rise to every event and seek to bring you the most insightful analysis and opinions on the major stories of the day from a diverse range of perspectives.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies