Like Love Island, the Emmys are an excuse to revel in the drama of who got snubbed

It’s no different, really, from having an in-depth chat about who’s the favourite islander to win – the Emmys just hold more artistic weight, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 15 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>It’s about the fun communal analysis on Twitter; or an opportunity to let off steam about the minutiae of who got overlooked</p>

This week we’ve had the Emmy nominations. We live blogged it, then analysed it with a fine-toothed comb. Were there any snubs? Surprises? What were the biggest talking points? Were the predictions right? It made me think – why are we so obsessed with award shows? Is it more than an appreciation of the artform?

Succession led with 25 nominations, including outstanding drama series and lead actor for Brian Cox, who plays media mogul Logan Roy. He’s competing against his co-star Jeremy Strong, who plays his on-screen son Kendall – a role for which he won an Emmy in 2020.

The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and the teen drama Euphoria also scored big. Netflix’s Squid Game has made history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for best drama series – I loved it.

