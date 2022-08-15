Gary Neville described it as “like a men’s team against Under-9s” and it was hard to disagree.

Manchester United’s dismantling at the hands of Brentford was the headline-grabbing result of this fledgling Premier League season and really had to be seen to be believed.

The 4-0 scoreline scarcely did justice to just how dominant the Bees’ performance was on Saturday night and, by way of contrast, just how awful United were.