A new low until the next one for a broken Manchester United
With the current state of Manchester United, the next new low is just around the corner, writes Ben Burrows
Gary Neville described it as “like a men’s team against Under-9s” and it was hard to disagree.
Manchester United’s dismantling at the hands of Brentford was the headline-grabbing result of this fledgling Premier League season and really had to be seen to be believed.
The 4-0 scoreline scarcely did justice to just how dominant the Bees’ performance was on Saturday night and, by way of contrast, just how awful United were.
