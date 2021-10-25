The immediate question after Manchester United’s humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool was to wonder whether this was the end of the road for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United’s manager has done well over the past couple of years, up to a point. That point coming somewhere around the end of last season when his team finished second in the Premier League and finished second again in the Europa League final a few days later.

Perhaps Solskjaer will muddle on for a little while longer, or perhaps he will have cleared his desk by the time you’re reading this, but either way his legacy as United’s manager is unlikely to read any different. Even if he were to stay until May it is hard to envisage progress on or even parity with the reasonable achievements of last term.