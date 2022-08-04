The demise of long-running BBC comedy panel show Mock the Week has provoked a peculiar amount of crowing on the right of UK politics this week.

The programme, hosted by Dara Ó Briain for the last 17 years, was being ditched because it had driven audiences away by being too left wing, too “woke” and too anti-Brexit, we were told.

One columnist in The Spectator even suggested it was diversity directives that had sealed the show’s fate, by forcing it to include more female comedians, who apparently aren’t as funny as men in this combative format. Viewers who have watched the likes of Angela Barnes, Sophie Duker and Kerry Godliman more than holding their own against the boys may find this proposition questionable.