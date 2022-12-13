Miraculous Morocco have made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. It’s the farthest any Arab or African nation has ever advanced in the high-profile football tournament. The team, led by Besiktas defender and former Wolves star Romain Saiss, will play against reigning champions France on Wednesday night in Qatar.

For the victories, team spirit and solid defensive play, Morocco has become the darling of the Arab world and the global south. The Atlas Lions have also stirred worldwide passion by waving the Palestinian flag after each victory.

“Palestine has been the winner in this World Cup,” wrote scholar Amro Ali on Twitter. “Arab regimes can pursue normalisation, but the people of the Arab world will have the final say.”