France are heavy favourites to reach another World Cup final as they take on Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The 2018 winners defeated England in their quarter-final on Saturday night, with Olivier Giroud the match-winner, and will fancy their chances of retaining their crown.

Yet Morocco should not be underestimated after they backed up their shock shoot-out win against Spain by knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the last eight on Saturday.

The winner of this clash will play the victor of Tuesday’s first semi-final, between Argentina and Croatia, in the final on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this semi-final clash.

When is France vs Morocco?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 14 December.

The semi-final will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.

What is the team news?

France come into this match without any injury or suspension problems from Saturday’s 2-1 win against England. Theo Hernandez is expected to start at left-back again, in the absence of brother Lucas, while Jules Kounde continues to be given the nod at right-back ahead of Benjamin Pavard. Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe will be France’s main men in attack once more.

It is a different story for Morocco and there are injury headaches for coach Walid Regragui. Captain Romain Saiss had to be stretched off in the win against Portugal due to a hamstring injury and, despite insisting he will do everything possible to be fit, his availability is in serious doubt. West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd missed the quarter-final win after sustaining an adductor injury against Spain but is pushing to start - and will partner Yahia Attiyat Allah or Jawad El Yamiq. Back-up striker Walid Cheddira is suspended after his red card on Saturday, yet Hakim Ziyech should be fine to start.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Odds

France - 8/15

Morocco - 13/2

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 29/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

France, given their pedigree and array of stars, are the favourites here - but so were Spain and Portugal. Morocco have been the undeniable fairytale story in Qatar, becoming the first African team to reach the final four, and one thing their squad won’t be short of is belief. Morocco will fight till the end, but France should come out on top. Narrowly. France 1-0 Morocco (aet)