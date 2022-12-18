Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylian Mbappe scored a remarkable, quickfire brace in the World Cup final on Sunday, bringing France level with Argentina with 10 minutes left in normal time.

Both nations entered the final in Qatar as two-time champions, with France having won in Russia four years ago, while Lionel Messi was bidding for an elusive first world title with Argentina.

And with 10 minutes left in regular time, the title looked a certainty for Argentina, who had led 2-0 since the first half, thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike.

France coach Didier Deschamps made numerous substitutions, starting in the first half after Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead, but they did not bear fruit until Les Bleus sparked into life late on.

In the 80th minute, substitute Randal Kolo Muani was brought down by Nicolas Otamendi in the Argentina box, before Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe scored the resultant penalty.

Within 97 seconds, Mbappe – who turns 24 on Tuesday (20 December) – struck again, driving a half-volley across Emi Martinez’s goal to make it 2-2.

Mbappe’s brace saw him overtake Messi in the race for the golden boot, the goals marking the Frenchman’s sixth and seventh of the Qatar World Cup.

Mbappe also netted a goal in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 final, making him the youngest scorer in a World Cup final since Brazil legend Pele in 1958. Mbappe was 19 at the time.