Argentina face France in the World Cup final in Qatar as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize. Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup could see the 35-year-old win the tournament for the first time, perhaps cementing his position as the greatest player in the history of the sport.
Standing in Messi and Argentina’s way are the defending champions France, as Les Bleus aim to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. France forward Kylian Mbappe comes into the final level with Messi at the top of the golden boot standings on five goals, as two of the game’s biggest stars go head to head on the grandest stage.
It will decide a World Cup that has produced shocks and stunning moments on the pitch, while being dominated by controversy off the field in Qatar. But amid coverage of the host country’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, Qatar has also been presented with a dream final where history will be made.
Will Messi achieve immortality by finally winning the World Cup, or can France spoil the party to defend their title? Follow all the action in our live blog, below:
Can Argentina emulate Spain?
Argentina could become the second side in World Cup history to lose their opening game and go on to lift the trophy, emulating Spain’s World Cup win from 2010.
Lionel Messi has been on this planet for 35 years, five months and 24 days, and for most of that time he has dreamt of winning the World Cup. But at around 8pm on Sunday in Lusail he will stop dreaming; whether Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona among the pantheon of legendary World Cup winners will be known, and it will never be rewritten.
From then on he will either be the man who won the World Cup or the man who didn’t, one match defining a career already packed full of historic moments, and the strange part is there’s only so much he can do about it. Messi will have the ball at his feet for about 60-90 seconds over the course of the final, and the reality is that many of the finer details of the most important game of his life will be beyond his control.
At the end of it all, his legacy may come down to a penalty shootout, and perhaps a single swing of someone else’s boot. Angel Di Maria delivered the match-winning touch of the 2021 Copa America final to finally win Messi an international trophy, and something similar might happen on Sunday; his destiny may lie with a teammate like Lautaro Martinez, a man who has mostly looked lost in Qatar, holding his nerve from 12 yards.
Messi’s genius was proved long ago and yet the Argentina icon’s place in history with Pele and Diego Maradona will be defined by a World Cup final only partly in his control
What do the winners of France vs Argentina earn?
Argentina and France do battle in Qatar this afternoon to determine who will win the World Cup 2022.
Prestige, a shot at immortality and a chance to lift the iconic Jules Rimet trophy will likely be the main motivators but there is also additional prize money up for grabs for the World Cup final winners.
With a total prize pot of £362m dished out for the tournament, the spoils will be shared by all 32 teams - with those who have progressed further getting a greater slice of the pie.
Fifa allows each competing nation to decide what share of the prize money their players receive, so the exact sum that each player takes home varies from country to country.
The winners of today’s final between Argentina and France will earn £34.6m for lifting the trophy with the losers securing £24.7m, so the outcome of the final is worth a £9.9m increase in prize money.
Scaloni emotional ahead of final
Argentina boss, Lionel Scaloni says he is already emotional over the prospect of his team playing in the World Cup final and hopes that they win the trophy as reward for all the work that has gone into their campaign.
“I’m already getting emotional because they’ve given everything sincerely,” said Scaloni. “Let’s hope we win the title and if it can’t be, they should be proud, because it’s a moment to enjoy.”
Atmosphere building for Argentina vs France
The atmosphere is building nicely around the Lusail Stadium with both sets of fans represented. There are plenty more supporting Argentina over France which is to be expected with people hoping Lionel Messi can finally win the World Cup.
Messi vs Mbappe sees immoral World Cup set for an immortal conclusion
Ahead of a fixture of such a scale that it can overcome most players, a figure as experienced as Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he needs to tell his squad. He’s been here before, after all, as a captain and then as the victorious manager in the last World Cup.
Deschamps may have all the composure that comes with potentially being just the second coach in history to retain the trophy, but he is well aware that some players start to feel an anxious energy they can’t contain, with the knowledge that every individual could go down in history – for good or bad – infusing every moment.
As such, he of course tells the players to keep it simple. Individual roles are reduced to the most memorable missives. There is one common instruction, though.
“Get it to Kylian as soon as you can.”
The 2022 World Cup final stands out because it is a rare deciding match between two of the great stars of the age
How France reached the final
France started their World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 win over Australia before securing a 2-1 victory over Denmark as to reach the last 16 with a game to spare.
That enabled Didier Deschamps to rest players and, despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia, they won Group D. The last-16 then saw them triumph easily over Poland with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in a 3-1 victory.
In the quarter-finals they faced Gareth Southgate’s England and took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni, but Harry Kane equalised with a penalty. Olivier Giroud put France ahead once again with a fine finish from inside the six-yard box and Les Bleus won 2-1 after Kane missed a second spot-kick.
Last time out, the tournament’s surprise package Morocco were beaten 2-0 in the semi-final to secure France a place in their fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments.
They won the competition in 1998 and 2018 and lost in the final of the 2006 tournament.
How Argentina reached the final
Argentina have been playing must win football since their opening match when Saudi Arabia shocked them by coming from behind to win 2-1. Lionel Scaloni’s men responded with victories over Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0) to finish top of Group C and set up a last-16 tie against Australia.
The Aussies made it out of a tricky group featuring France, Denmark and Tunisia but they faltered in the first knockout round as Argentina secured a competent and controlled 2-1 win.
The quarter-finals were an intense affair for the South American side as they clashed fiercely with the Netherlands. The Dutch went two goals down but managed to scorw twice in seven minutes to force the game to extra-time and then penalties. Emi Martinez played his part in goal as Argentina won 4-3 in the shootout.
The semi-final promised to be a tricky test but a converted Lionel Messi penalty in the 34th minute unlocked the game for the Albicelestes and after Julian Alvarez added a second five minutes later they romped to an eventual 3-0 victory.
Argentina vs France team changes
Lionel Scaloni makes one change to the Argentina side that started against Croatia in the semi-final. Leandro Paredes is out with Angel Di Maria replacing him.
There are also two changes for Didier Deschamps France. Ibrahima Konate is replaced in defence with Dayot Upamencano whilst Adrian Rabiot returns to midfield ahead of Youssouf Fofana.
Argentina vs France official line-ups
Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Álvarez.
France XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.
