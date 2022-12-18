Jump to content

Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup golden boot award after hat-trick in final defeat

The 23-year-old scored three times for France in the final to end the tournament with eight goals, though Les Bleus lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout

Sports Staff
Sunday 18 December 2022 18:38
Comments
Fans in Buenos Aires erupt in celebrations as Argentina wins World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe has won the golden boot at the World Cup in Qatar, after scoring a hat-trick in France's defeat by Argentina in Sunday's final.

The prize is awarded to the player who has scored the most goals at the most recent edition of the tournament, an accolade that Mbappe secured on Sunday (18 December) by netting for the sixth, seventh and eighth times at the Qatar World Cup.

France forward Mbappe entered the final having scored five goals, level with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi but with two assists to the Argentine's three, making Messi the frontrunner for the prize.

And Messi seemed to have wrapped up the golden boot after opening the scoring with a first-half penalty, a platform that Argentina built upon when Angel Di Maria made it 2-0 before half time. But with 10 minutes left in normal time, Mbappe scored his own penalty before completing a brace with a half-volley just 97 seconds later.

The golden boot then again looked to be going home with Messi in extra time, when the 35-year-old scored a close-range goal to put Argentina 3-2 up, but Mbappe netted another penalty minutes later to equalise once more and beat Messi in the race for the golden boot.

Argentina then won on penalties, with Mbappe and Messi scoring in the shootout, though shootout goals do not count towards the golden boot.

Mbappe’s goals on Sunday also made him the first man ever to score four goals in World Cup finals, and the second ever to score a hat-trick in a final – the first since Geoff Hurst in England’s 1966 triumph over West Germany.

Behind Mbappe and Messi in the standings were France's Olivier Giroud, who became his nation's all-time leading scorer during this tournament, and Argentina's Julian Alvarez. Both strikers had scored four times ahead of the final without recording any assists. Giroud, however, was taken out of the running when he was substituted after Argentina made it 2-0 in the first half.

Mbappe, who turns 24 on Tuesday (20 December), scored his first goal of the tournament in France's opening game, as the defending champions registered a 4-1 victory over Australia. The PSG forward then netted both of France's goals in a 2-1 win against Denmark, before coming off the bench against Tunisia and failing to score as Les Bleus lost 1-0.

In the last 16, Mbappe scored twice again, helping Didier Deschamps' side to a 3-1 victory, before he drew a blank against England in the quarter-finals, though France emerged 2-1 winners anyway.

In the 2-0 semi-final victory over Morocco, France's goals again came from elsewhere, before the French faced Argentina in the final and Mbappe netted his quickfire double and extra-time penalty.

Lionel Messi scored twice in the final, which Argentina eventually won on penalties

(Getty Images)

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where England's Harry Kane claimed the golden boot with six goals, Mbappe scored four times.

Aged 19 at the time, Mbappe became the youngest player to score in a World Cup final since Pele did so for Brazil in 1958. The Frenchman netted his side's final goal in a 4-1 win against Croatia.

List of previous Golden Boot winners

World CupTop goalscorerGoalsRunner(s)-upGoalsThird placeGoals
1930 Uruguay Guillermo Stabile8 Pedro Cea5 Bert Patenaude4
1934 Italy Oldrich Nejedly5 Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio4None
1938 France Leônidas7 Gyorgy Sarosi, Gyula Zsengeller, Silvio Piola5None
1950 Brazil Ademir8 Oscar Miguez5 Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra4
1954 Switzerland Sandor Kocsis11 Josef Hugi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst6None
1958 Sweden Just Fontaine13 Pele, Helmut Rahn6None
1962 Chile Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez4NoneNone
1966 England Eusebio9 Helmut Haller6 Valeriy Porkujan, Geoff Hurst, Ferenc Bene, Franz Beckenbauer4
1970 Mexico Gerd Muller10 Jairzinho7 Teofilo Cubillas5
1974 West Germany Grzegorz Lato7 Andrzej Szarmach, Johan Neeskens5None
1978 Argentina[50] Mario Kempes6 Teófilo Cubillas5 Rob Rensenbrink5
1982 Spain Paolo Rossi6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge5 Zico4
1986 Mexico Gary Lineker6 Emilio Butragueno, Careca, Diego Maradona5None
1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci6 Tomas Skuhravy5 Roger Milla, Gary Lineker4
1994 United States Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov6None Kennet Andersson, Romario5
1998 France Davor Suker6 Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri5None
2002 South Korea/Japan Ronaldo8 Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo5
2006 Germany Miroslav Klose5 Hernan Crespo3 Ronaldo3
2010 South Africa Thomas Muller5 David Villa5 Wesley Sneijder5
2014 Brazil James Rodriguez6 Thomas Muller5 Neymar4
2018 Russia Harry Kane6 Antoine Griezmann4 Romelu Lukaku4

