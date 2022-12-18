Fans in Paris and Buenos Aires react as Messi and Mbappé score in frantic extra-time

Watch as fans in Buenos Aires and Paris react to goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in extra-time at the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi once again proved his class as he scored a huge goal to restore Argentina's lead.

Argentina had already thrown away a two-goal lead after Kylian Mbappé scored twice in two minutes to take the game past 90 minutes, and it would be the PSG forward once again to haunt Emiliano Martinez's goal, as he completed his hattrick from the penalty spot.

