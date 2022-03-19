My inbox is overflowing with sexist Mother’s Day gift ideas

I’ve been sent PR emails trying to push ideas such as electric hand whisks or a toastie machine in the shape of a handbag. These are not gifts to anyone, let alone a mother, writes Emma Henderson

Saturday 19 March 2022 00:19
Comments
<p>Some of these gift ideas scream ‘get back into the kitchen’</p>

Some of these gift ideas scream ‘get back into the kitchen’

(Getty)

I enjoy a theme, maybe a little more than the average person around festive events, from Christmas to Easter and everything else in between. But even I have a line of what’s acceptable.

When it comes to Mother’s Day, some brands go wildly off-piste and try to flog their goods as good gift ideas, when in reality it’s just offensive, sexist and misaligned marketing.

As IndyBest editor, for the past few weeks my inbox has been bursting with gift ideas for the matriarchal figure in our lives. I cannot wait for the date to be over to rid my inbox of these emails.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in