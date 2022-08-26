Music awards shows are a funny business. On Sunday, the MTV VMAs are taking place, with rumours of a Johnny Depp cameo (why?) and live performances from acts such as Italian rock band Maneskin and rapper Jack Harlow (both having controversially cancelled their Reading and Leeds slots to attend). Just over a week later, it’ll be time for the Mercury Prize, which picks one album from a shortlist of 12 British and Irish releases from the past 12 months.

Around this time last year, UK megastar Ed Sheeran caused a bit of a fuss when he declared he actually hates US music awards shows – immediately after performing new single “Shivers” at the 2021 VMAs.

“The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else, and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere,” he said. “In England, our awards shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses. It’s just sort of like a night out. All of the artists are sweet people, but they’re surrounded by entourages that want them to win, too, so it’s one artist surrounded by 10 people and another artist surrounded by 10 people, and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye ... It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don’t like it.”