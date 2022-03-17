Amid all the horrors of recent months and years, Westminster witnessed a moment of unalloyed joy this week as MPs welcomed the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Tributes were paid to Liz Truss, who seems to have taken a more tenacious approach to the long-standing crisis that some of her predecessors as foreign secretary – notably Boris Johnson, who added to Nazanin’s problems by wrongly telling MPs she’d been training journalists in Iran.

And there were plaudits from all sides of the house for Labour MPs Tulip Siddiq and Janet Daby, who have campaigned tirelessly for Nazanin and fellow detainee Anoosheh Ashoori.