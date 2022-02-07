Of all the signs that Newcastle United are building something serious and credible under their new Saudi-backed ownership – think of the carefully presented takeover, fronted by businesswoman Amanda Staveley, the appointment of an ambitious young manager in Eddie Howe, the raft of shiny new players – perhaps the most significant indicator yet came in a short club statement on Monday, issued 300 miles south of St James’ Park.

Brighton and Hove Albion announced that Dan Ashworth, their highly regarded technical director, was to leave the Amex Stadium after three years at the club. Ashworth had been mulling an approach from Newcastle for several weeks, a pause which suggests he was reluctant to ditch Brighton in the middle of the January transfer window, but he will now make the switch to one of the biggest jobs in football.

Ashworth will take up a position as sporting director (or similar title) and have a hugely influential role in shaping Newcastle’s ambitious project. The club’s owners want to reach the top of the game at home and in Europe, and there will be huge pressure on Ashworth to deliver it.