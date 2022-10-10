After 32 London regular season games in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers – despite a crushing defeat to the New York Giants – may have helped accelerate the league’s ambition to establish a UK franchise.

Instinct suggests a walk of more than 30 minutes from Seven Sisters to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would dampen the atmosphere for fans ahead of kick-off; not so, as thousands happily mingled, proudly displaying their allegiance with an eclectic mix of jerseys.

NFL fans outside the stadium will routinely make a game of spotting every jersey of the league’s 32 teams, and for a while it proved a tricky task following the inaugural contest between the Giants and Dolphins 15 years ago. But the sheer variety on display in 2022 shows the passion this country now holds for the other football.