It would be fair to say that the “new approach” to the Northern Ireland protocol announced with great fanfare by Boris Johnson on Wednesday has pretty comprehensively fallen flat on its face.

Within an hour or so of the UK’s demands being stated in the House of Lords by chief negotiator David Frost and publishing in an ominously-named “command paper”, Brussels had made it clear it was in no mood to listen to demands or comply with commands to renegotiate the deal so painstakingly stitched together in 2019.

Many in Brussels took the view that the tone adopted by Mr Johnson and his Brexit minister was so belligerent – and so dismissive of the responsibility which they hold for creating the current difficulties – that the “new approach” may be deliberately designed to fail.