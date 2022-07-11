What can make tennis and occasions like the Wimbledon men’s singles final so engrossing is the battle between personalities, just as much as playing styles.

Sunday’s match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios could not have been a finer example of those contrasts and how they contribute towards not only a sporting contest but also as a spectacle.

From my position on Centre Court, one of the most eagerly anticipated grand slam finals in recent memory became in many ways a performance between two characters, and in the end it was the cool, steely composure of Djokovic that resulted in his seventh Wimbledon title.