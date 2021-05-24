I

f they say father time is undefeated, then his greatest opponent remains enthusiasm. Phil Mickelson provided further evidence of that on Sunday when the 50-year-old became the oldest man in history to win a major.

There have been many slights of Mickelson over the years – largely geared around his slapstick, near-sycophantic persona – but one criticism that could never stick is a lack of love or obsession. Even when hidden behind a pair of aviators befitting a secret service agent, nothing has ever managed to mask the American’s glee at simply playing golf.

It is in large part why Mickelson was such a popular winner of the US PGA Championship. Less than two weeks ago, he had accepted a sponsor’s exemption to compete at next month’s US Open – a reluctant reward reserved for players whose pulling power has outlasted their ability – having fallen out of the world’s top 100.