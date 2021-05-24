Why is Phil Mickelson such a popular winner? Because he can’t hide his love of the game
The 50-year-old became the oldest man in history to win a golf major at the US PGA Championship over the weekend. Plenty there and at home were rooting for him as the American plays the game with such unbridled glee, writes Tom Kershaw
f they say father time is undefeated, then his greatest opponent remains enthusiasm. Phil Mickelson provided further evidence of that on Sunday when the 50-year-old became the oldest man in history to win a major.
There have been many slights of Mickelson over the years – largely geared around his slapstick, near-sycophantic persona – but one criticism that could never stick is a lack of love or obsession. Even when hidden behind a pair of aviators befitting a secret service agent, nothing has ever managed to mask the American’s glee at simply playing golf.
It is in large part why Mickelson was such a popular winner of the US PGA Championship. Less than two weeks ago, he had accepted a sponsor’s exemption to compete at next month’s US Open – a reluctant reward reserved for players whose pulling power has outlasted their ability – having fallen out of the world’s top 100.
