The Premier League title race looks set to go right to the wire as Manchester City and Liverpool’s relentless pace continued unabated this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side landed the first blow on Saturday lunchtime, with Naby Keita’s early strike at St James’ Park enough for victory from what looked a tricky away trip to in-form Newcastle. The three points gained saw the Reds once again return to the top of the table before City’s trip to Leeds in the evening.

Pep Guardiola’s men had to respond and respond they did, with goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho eventually saw them ease to victory at Elland Road. The defending champions recaptured their place at the summit by a single point ahead of a packed few days of fixtures.