N

ot content, it seems, with alienating red wall voters, Sir Keir Starmer has now infuriated many residents of his Holborn and St Pancras constituency. Oh dear – the Labour leader can hardly afford to lose the support of the metropolitan elite as well.

His problem this time is with a different type of wall. Starmer has been pushing for the installation of large, aluminium barriers around Primrose Hill in north London – where else? – after complaints about antisocial behaviour. The barriers – measuring a formidable 9ft high – were erected on Friday evening in order to keep people out of the park, and could become a regular weekend night-time fixture.

“Primrose Hill is a fantastic green space, boasting one of the best views of the London skyline, and we are very lucky to have it in Camden,” said Starmer, who has consulted with local councillors and the police. “However, serious antisocial behaviour from a selfish minority is taking a terrible toll on the surrounding community.”