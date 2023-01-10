Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare shows that even with the most top-secret press campaigns in place, things go wrong. While we had planned for its release on Tuesday our coverage changed drastically when the book accidentally went on sale in Spain days ahead of the release date. Along with some explosive claims about Prince William.

It’s hard to fathom how such a high-profile book like this could get leaked. The publisher Penguin Random House had gone to extreme lengths to keep it under wraps as part of a reported $20m advance book deal – there weren’t any advance copies. The stringent security surrounding its release was on a par with the Harry Potter book series – copies were said to be placed under guard in warehouses.

Suddenly we weren’t waiting for a book. Like all the media, we were flooded with stories: Harry described a physical altercation with his brother, William; described losing his virginity in a field behind a pub; and urged his father not to remarry.