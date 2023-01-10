Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The early release of Prince Harry’s memoir required us to adapt quickly

The Independent has published the book’s biggest revelations, and the longer-lasting effects on the royal family are next, writes Charlotte Cripps

Tuesday 10 January 2023 16:48
Comments
<p>Harry describes a physical altercation with his brother, William, in ‘Spare’ </p>

Harry describes a physical altercation with his brother, William, in ‘Spare’

(PA)

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare shows that even with the most top-secret press campaigns in place, things go wrong. While we had planned for its release on Tuesday our coverage changed drastically when the book accidentally went on sale in Spain days ahead of the release date. Along with some explosive claims about Prince William.

It’s hard to fathom how such a high-profile book like this could get leaked. The publisher Penguin Random House had gone to extreme lengths to keep it under wraps as part of a reported $20m advance book deal – there weren’t any advance copies. The stringent security surrounding its release was on a par with the Harry Potter book series – copies were said to be placed under guard in warehouses.

Suddenly we weren’t waiting for a book. Like all the media, we were flooded with stories: Harry described a physical altercation with his brother, William; described losing his virginity in a field behind a pub; and urged his father not to remarry.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in