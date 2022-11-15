After 12 long years of arguments, the Qatar World Cup is finally upon us.

On Sunday, the football begins – but for those who think they just have to get through the next month and never again hear about Qatar, think again. The Gulf state is only just getting warmed up.

Since being awarded the World Cup in 2010, Doha has vigorously extended its policy of national security through securing ever-deepening relationships with various countries, which has proved enormously successful. Trade, diplomacy, peace talks, economic influence, military agreements as well as sport have all served to give the tiny state an outsized role in global affairs, while at the same time securing its own fragile sovereignty.