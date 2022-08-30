Qatar has some big dates coming up, including the World Cup which begins on 20 November. Before that though are other milestones – not least Saturday, 3 September, the date on which the Gulf state gained its independence from Britain 51 years ago in 1971.

Qatar had been a UK protectorate from 1916 but London’s declining post-Second World War power, plus local anger at British rule, meant that by the 1960s and early 70s, Doha was about to forge its own path. At first, there was consideration given to Qatar becoming part of a federation including neighbouring Bahrain, but both countries eventually went their own way.

Foreign Office papers around the time of Qatari independence was being negotiated with the UK are not only instructive about Doha’s starting point as a “new nation” – in 51 years, the country has managed to become one of the richest on earth, mostly thanks to gas, and become an important diplomatic player – but also about Britain’s diminishing role.