Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar coincides with the UN’s International Migrants Day. The treatment of migrant workers has been a central part of the concern around the Gulf state hosting the prestigious football tournament, alongside other human rights issues, including the country’s criminalisation of homosexuality.

We do not know, and may never know for sure, how many migrant workers died or were seriously injured building the $200bn infrastructure required for the World Cup to take place in Qatar. What we do have are the voices of grieving families, left without loved ones and without compensation.

The price migrant workers have paid for the world’s enjoyment of a football tournament is indisputably high – and includes wage theft, unpaid overtime, injuries, passport theft, discrimination and death, according to human rights groups.