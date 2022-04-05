On 21 November 2022, England’s football players will begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar at the newly refurbished Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

In February 2017, at the same Khalifa stadium, Zac Cox fell 40 metres (130ft) to his death when a catwalk he was trying to help install collapsed. To date, Cox is the only known Briton to have died while working on a Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium.

The choice of venue by tournament officials for England’s first game, following the glitzy draw in Doha last week, may have been coincidental, but that will not make it any less poignant.