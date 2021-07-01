Much of the plaudits, of course, have gone to the boy from Brent.

As England have progressed to the quarter finals of Euro 2020, it is Raheem Sterling – the kid who grew up in the shadow of Wembley – who has been hailed the nation’s newest hero. He’s scored three times in four games. More than that, he has been a jinking, jiving joy to watch. To see Sterling in full flow is to understand why it’s called the beautiful game.

But in south Yorkshire – where I’m based as The Independent’s north of England correspondent – it is other players who have drawn the attention this summer.