And just like that, a new era has begun over at Manchester United.

Nine days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s three-year tenure as manager at Old Trafford was unceremoniously brought to a close after one bad result too many. Now it’s another man’s turn to try his luck at one of the world’s biggest clubs, with Ralf Rangnick named as the latest boss set to attempt to walk in Sir Alex Ferguson’s daunting shoes.

The German brings with him a reputation as one of the finest football minds of his generation, with his coaching acumen honed over years working across Europe. He is widely credited as one of the key architects of modern pressing football, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann among the big name coaches to have drawn influence from him.