A massive thank you to everyone who has supported our Refugees Welcome campaign so far.

More than 130,000 people have already signed our petition, calling on the UK government to provide aid and support to the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

Thanks to your generosity, we have also raised over £100,000 for charities on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. On 3 March, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal was launched, bringing together 13 leading UK aid charities, including the Red Cross and Save the Children, the two groups we have supported so far.