Sunak’s attack on Starmer for his past support of Corbyn is weak

The average voter has bigger things to worry about than the Labour leader’s political history, writes John Rentoul

Saturday 12 November 2022 21:30
<p>Starmer did what he had to do to survive the Corbyn era</p>

Starmer did what he had to do to survive the Corbyn era

(Getty)

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak have faced each other three times at Prime Minister’s Questions now, and each time Sunak criticised the Labour leader for having wanted to make Jeremy Corbyn prime minister.

My sources in the leader of the opposition’s office are keen to dismiss this line of attack as “tired” and ineffective. “Keir is the one who put Corbyn out of the parliamentary party,” one told me. “Everybody knows that.”

Actually, I am not sure that everybody does. But that is why I agree with Starmer’s people that it is a feeble line of attack. Most normal voters have forgotten that Starmer had anything to do with Corbyn. After all, many of them have forgotten that they themselves voted for Corbyn’s Labour Party in 2017. Admittedly, they cannot be accused of having wanted Corbyn to be prime minister, because in many cases they voted Labour only on the assumption that he wouldn’t be.

