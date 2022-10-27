Jump to content

Tory leadership chaos shows how badly our system is broken

Those who try to game the system can sometimes end up being a bit too clever for their own good, writes Andrew Woodcock

Thursday 27 October 2022 21:30
<p>If this is the behaviour our system promotes, it’s time to find a new system</p>

Conservative Party MPs pride themselves on being “the most sophisticated electorate in the world”.

Not for them is the simple process of deciding which candidate you like the look of and marking your cross against their name, as most voters do.

No, they devise voting systems for themselves that allow them to game the system, to switch votes round by round, to vote for one candidate in the hope of edging out another so that their real preference can come through the middle. And, of course, to declare their support to one camp while secretly backing another.

