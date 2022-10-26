Rishi Sunak repeatedly heckled during first PMQs as prime minister

Rishi Sunak was repeatedly heckled by MPs on the benches of the House of Commons as he spoke during his first Prime Minister's Questions on 26 October.

Comments included references to the prime minister losing the summer Tory leadership election, and Sir Keir Starmer's jibe that he was "trounced" by Liz Truss, whose premiership was outlasted by a lettuce.

In response to the Labour leader's comments, the prime minister referenced Sir Keir's push for a second referendum on UK membership of the EU.

