The conventional wisdom in Westminster is that chancellor Rishi Sunak is in pole position to inherit Downing Street when Boris Johnson finally succumbs to the Partygate scandal. But, equally, the shared opinion is that the chancellor would rather delay any contest because he isn’t ready yet and would rather have more time to prepare his strategy and get his team in place.

But what if, in fact, the heir apparent to the prime minister is running out of time? An intriguing detail in a survey carried out last weekend by Savanta ComRes showed that, while Keir Starmer’s popularity rating is riding high and Boris Johnson’s starting to recover after falling off a cliff in recent months, voter appetite for Sunak seems to be falling like a stone.

The chancellor’s “net favourability” rating, calculated by subtracting the percentage who are unhappy with his performance from those who are satisfied, plunged seven points last month to a record low since he entered the Treasury of +3.