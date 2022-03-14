Sport is being forced to reassess its relationship with Russia as Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine continues.

Russian athletes were banned from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, while Formula One ordered drivers to compete as neutrals before Haas pulled the plug on Nikita Mazepin’s contract with the team altogether. Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk put talk of a second fight with Anthony Joshua behind him in favour of an actual fight on the front line.

Uefa switched the Champions League Final from St Petersburg to Paris before severing its multi-million pound deal with sponsor Gazprom with immediate effect.