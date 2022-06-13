For those who have criticised Saudi Arabia’s lavish new LIV Golf series as a piece of brazen sportswashing, it was a happy coincidence that the inaugural tournament should land on the same weekend as one of the most compelling PGA Tour events in years.

At the PGA’s historic Canadian Open in Toronto, Rory McIlroy went toe to toe with two-time major winner Justin Thomas and the American big-hitter Tony Finau.

The crowd was raucous and the tension increasingly palpable as the trio succumbed to nerves in the final holes. They finished on an 18th green surrounded by thousands of giddy fans held back by a thin line of stewards as, under huge pressure, McIlroy produced an immaculate approach and birdie putt to clinch the title.