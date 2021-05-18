M

ay: the time of year that Muscovites attempt to reverse vitamin D deficits with an overdose of summer sun abroad.

Covid has changed the usual equations this year and, for the first time in a long time, internal destinations are all the rage. No more fashionable at present are the mountains of Dagestan, which is where I’ve headed for my post-winter fix.

Nestled at Russia’s southernmost border, Dagestan has a rich history that straddles thousands of years, many neighbouring civilisations, Christianity and now (mostly) Islam.