I might have failed to milk a cow, but in rural Russia tourism is booming
In the mountains of Russia’s Dagestan, I’ve been present at sheep shearing and moving cows from the lowlands to high-altitude summer grazing spots at 4am in the morning, writes Oliver Carroll
ay: the time of year that Muscovites attempt to reverse vitamin D deficits with an overdose of summer sun abroad.
Covid has changed the usual equations this year and, for the first time in a long time, internal destinations are all the rage. No more fashionable at present are the mountains of Dagestan, which is where I’ve headed for my post-winter fix.
Nestled at Russia’s southernmost border, Dagestan has a rich history that straddles thousands of years, many neighbouring civilisations, Christianity and now (mostly) Islam.
