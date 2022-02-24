Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine has cast Westminster into a sombre mood far removed from the febrile atmosphere which has dominated over the past few months.

In an instant, chatter in the corridors has switched from Boris Johnson’s chances of surviving the Partygate scandal to grim discussions about the dangers of war spilling out from Ukraine’s borders and the prospect of economic crisis driven by a sharp spike in energy prices.

Mr Johnson has always yearned for the opportunity to emulate his hero Winston Churchill, but leading the country in wartime may not have been part of his plans.