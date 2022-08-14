The senseless attack on Salman Rushdie forces us to confront our values
Writers of all stripes – whether novelists or journalists – must be able to create, inspire and inform with integrity, free from fear of violent reprisals, writes Harriet Williamson
As the author Sir Salman Rushdie begins his road to recovery after suffering a horrendous knife attack in New York last Friday, discourse has turned to the protection of free expression from violence and intimidation.
As our editorial on Saturday states: “We have always been resolute in our condemnation of violence as a reaction to words, ideas or images that some people find offensive.”
Writers of all stripes – whether novelists or journalists – must be able to create, inspire and inform with integrity, free from fear of violent reprisals. It’s also vital that the extreme actions of a few are not used to justify prejudice and discriminaton against all those who follow a certain faith, or cynically employed to whip up hatred and fear.