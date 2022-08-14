Salman Rushdie: Author off ventilator and talking day after being stabbed

Sir Salman Rushdie, 75, has been taken off a ventilator and has been able to talk a day after being attacked, his agent confirmed on Saturday.

The Indian-born British novelist remains hospitalised with serious injuries after being stabbed 12 times in the neck, face and abdomen during the Friday, August 12 attack.

Fellow novelist Aatish Taseer tweeted that the Satanic Verses author was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”.

Mr Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution in New York to speak about the importance of America giving asylum to exiled writers when he was attacked by Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.