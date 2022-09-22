To the many excuses politicians have offered for not achieving what they promised, cabinet minister Simon Clarke has added an intriguing new one.

Quizzed by ITV’s political editor Robert Peston over why it was that 12 years of Tory governments promising low taxes, high growth and prudent finances had ended with the highest taxes in generations, massive debt and recession, the levelling up secretary was very clear about what was to blame.

“No Conservative government has had a clear run at events over the entire course of the last decade,” he said. “It has been one crisis after another.”