It’s that time of year when we are compiling all our end-of-year lists – the best albums, TV shows and films of 2021. It’s not always easy to predict the hits of the year in advance. That’s why our critic countdowns are exciting.

In a new poll out this week of the top 100 most-watched TV shows in Britain last month, only five shows from streaming services made it on the list, with Netflix’s global sensation Squid Game coming 10th in the list behind Strictly Come Dancing, Countryfile, The Great British Bake Off, Coronation Street – and even Blankety Blank.

We were all taken by surprise by the popularity of Squid Game, but other surprises of 2021 have included HBO’s The White Lotus and Mare of Easttown, Denis Villeneuve’s successful film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, and the UK band Animals’ sleeper hit “Heat Waves”. It broke the record for the longest climb to the top 10 on the US billboard chart – at 42 weeks.