Writing for Voices, money coach Talia Loderick urges readers to eschew dreary (and let’s face it, usually doomed) new year’s resolutions. Instead, she advocates for setting a personal “word of the year” to live by in 2023.

In the past, I might’ve scoffed at doing this myself but this year, I’m open to it. I’ll set my word of the year, I’ll write it on a couple of sticky notes, and put them on the fridge, my laptop and the back of my phone. Why? It’s a small way of exerting agency, a non-Brexity taking back control.

So much of 2022 was characterised by chaos and upheaval – from war in Europe and the extreme weather events caused by the ongoing climate crisis, to the circus in Westminster, with three Tory prime ministers in the space of two months.