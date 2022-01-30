At the time of writing, the interminable wait for Sue Gray’s report on Partygate continues. Over the past week or so, we have been planning the Voices coverage with the report looming large in our editorial consciousness. Perhaps we will see a version early this week.

It looks likely to be heavily censored, after the Metropolitan Police’s much-criticised decision to request that the report be stripped of references to the most serious alleged breaches of Covid legislation. A report free from information about the very matters it was commissioned to report on sounds rather redundant, but that’s where we seem to be.

In whatever form the report arrives, our political commentators are poised to provide readers with their insightful analysis and satirical sketches.