Met Police denies delaying publication of Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson is expected to soon receive a copy of a report into the parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.

The Prime Minister could receive the document, written by senior civil servant Sue Gray, as soon as this weekend – or over the coming week.

The Metropolitan Police have received the material requested from the Cabinet Office to support the investigation into possible Covid lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall, the force has said.

Scotland Yard said officers would now examine the material “without fear or favour” to establish whether any rules were broken, adding it had not delayed publication of the report.

Downing Street declined to comment on the Met’s statement, and on whether the report would be published.

The Cabinet Office said that the findings of Ms Gray’s investigation will be made public.

SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford has tweeted: “No one will accept a Westminster cover-up. If the UK government refuses to publish the full unredacted report it will prove, yet again, that Westminster is utterly corrupt and broken beyond repair.

“It won’t save Boris Johnson’s skin. It will only add to the calls for him to go.”