Boris Johnson news - live: Redacted Sue Gray report ‘imminent’ as Met Police denies delaying publication
Boris Johnson is expected to soon receive a copy of a report into the parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.
The Prime Minister could receive the document, written by senior civil servant Sue Gray, as soon as this weekend – or over the coming week.
The Metropolitan Police have received the material requested from the Cabinet Office to support the investigation into possible Covid lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall, the force has said.
Scotland Yard said officers would now examine the material “without fear or favour” to establish whether any rules were broken, adding it had not delayed publication of the report.
Downing Street declined to comment on the Met’s statement, and on whether the report would be published.
The Cabinet Office said that the findings of Ms Gray’s investigation will be made public.
SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford has tweeted: “No one will accept a Westminster cover-up. If the UK government refuses to publish the full unredacted report it will prove, yet again, that Westminster is utterly corrupt and broken beyond repair.
“It won’t save Boris Johnson’s skin. It will only add to the calls for him to go.”
Parts of report to be redacted to ‘protect police investigation’
The Metropolitan Police said the force had nothing to do with the timing of the document’s release but that it had requested that parts of the report be redacted.
Commander Catherine Roper, who leads the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said the timing of the report’s publication was a matter for the “Cabinet Office inquiry team”.
But certain details will be blocked out to comply with the Met’s request.
Ms Roper said the force had asked for “minimal reference” to be made in the report to the “relevant events”, in order to “protect the integrity of the police investigation” and be “as fair as possible to those who are subject to it”.
She said: “This will only be necessary until these matters are concluded, and is to give detectives the most reliable picture of what happened at these events.
“We intend to complete our investigations promptly, fairly and proportionately.”
PM to receive Sue Gray report ‘within days’ rather than weeks
The PA news agency has reported that it understands PM Boris Johnson could receive a copy of Sue Gray’s report over the weekend, or in the coming week.
It is expected it will be sent to No 10 shortly, as opposed to in a matter of weeks or months.
Good morning. Welcome to our live UK politics coverage.
