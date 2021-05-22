It’s been a long road, but the hatred towards Tony Blair is gradually receding

The reaction to a new edition of our book reassessing New Labour’s record suggests attitudes are changing, says John Rentoul

Sunday 23 May 2021 00:00
<p>For many years after he left Downing Street, the tide was running against Tony Blair</p>

t has come to something when the anti-vaxers, the Defund the BBC types and the Very Online Scottish Nationalists are more virulent on social media than the Blair haters.

But it has happened. The paperback edition of the book Jon Davis and I wrote, Heroes or Villains? The Blair Government Reconsidered, was published on Thursday, and the response to it has been mild and generally positive.

In 2008, when we started the course at Queen Mary University of London on which the book is based, the hostility towards Tony Blair was still building. We thought it was important to try to judge his record as prime minister dispassionately, but for some time this felt like climbing uphill in the teeth of a gale.

