It’s been a long road, but the hatred towards Tony Blair is gradually receding

t has come to something when the anti-vaxers, the Defund the BBC types and the Very Online Scottish Nationalists are more virulent on social media than the Blair haters.

But it has happened. The paperback edition of the book Jon Davis and I wrote, Heroes or Villains? The Blair Government Reconsidered, was published on Thursday, and the response to it has been mild and generally positive.

In 2008, when we started the course at Queen Mary University of London on which the book is based, the hostility towards Tony Blair was still building. We thought it was important to try to judge his record as prime minister dispassionately, but for some time this felt like climbing uphill in the teeth of a gale.